Victims of the dam burst in Ukraine receive emergency aid from the Netherlands. Stichting De Leeuw Kyiv has started a fundraising campaign for the purchase of water filters and water pumps, among other things.



Sanne Schelfaut



7 Jun. 2023

A number of Ukrainian volunteers from the De Leeuw Foundation have now arrived in the affected area at the Kachovka dam to help the affected population. “We still had water filters, generators and water pumps in stock from our previous relief efforts. These have now been brought to our people, because the need is great. Most people were able to flee to higher ground in time, but the water destroyed or damaged their homes,” says Dutch farmer Kees Huizinga on behalf of the foundation.

In the event of flooding in the Netherlands, insurance and/or a compensation fund comes into play, but according to Huizinga this is not the case in Ukraine. "Here people are really not insured, they are mainly dependent on emergency aid," said the farmer who lives and works in the center of the country. He himself is not affected by the floods, his land is too far from the Dnipro. ,,But I hear from several colleagues who live further south, near Cherson, that they suffer from flooded silos and cooling units. It doesn't get any better here."

Active since the beginning of the war

The De Leeuw Kyiv Foundation is a digital one fundraiser started and trying to raise as much money as possible. The counter is on Tuesday at more than 8000 euros. Since the beginning of the war, the foundation has been bringing humanitarian aid to places in Ukraine where the need is greatest. Last winter, more than 1200 generators were transported from the Netherlands to the country at war and distributed there to hospitals, water treatment plants and civilians, among others. “Often in places that were only recently liberated or are still in a dangerous area. Today I ordered another hundred generators and ten pumps. We want to help as many people as possible as quickly as possible.” According to Huizinga, De Leeuw Kyiv has collected 2 million euros since February 2022.

Left: the stricken Nova Kachovka dam. Right: The team of the Dutch Foundation De Leeuw Kyiv has arrived in the disaster area to help. © Reuters/Arno Klijbroek



Some 42,000 people are at risk today as a result of flooding following the blowing up of the Kachovka dam. The United Nations expects the water to reach its highest level today. Residents on both banks of the Dnipro would be in danger.

Eighty municipalities were affected by the flood. “The magnitude of this catastrophe will only become apparent in the coming days,” said UN emergency coordinator Martin Griffiths. A dozen are reportedly missing. Thousands of residents have since been evacuated. Those left behind no longer have drinking water.

Call for international help The Ukrainian government has asked the international community for disaster relief efforts following the destruction of the Kachovka dam earlier this week. President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron. He says he will send help in the coming hours. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on international organizations to help. "The Russian occupier is not even trying to help these people, they just let them waste away," Prime Minister Shmyhal said in a Telegram video. "International humanitarian organizations, on behalf of the Ukrainian government, I urge you to take immediate action." He hopes that the United Nations and the Red Cross, among others, will assist with evacuations in the Russian-occupied areas in Kherson. Zelensky says on Twitter that he has spoken with Macron about the impact of the dam breach on the environment and people's well-being. He said he explained "Ukraine's urgent needs to combat the disaster". They would also have discussed a possible international investigation into the destruction of the dam and the situation around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. "France condemns this horrific act that endangers populations," French President Macron tweeted. "In the next few hours, we will send aid to meet the most urgent needs." What exactly that support will look like, he leaves it in the middle for the time being.