Tech giant Apple must pay a total of 50 million euros in penalties to the Consumer and Markets Authority. The watchdog believes that the company has abused its dominant position by imposing unreasonable conditions on providers of dating apps. Apple’s objections to the million fine have been declared unfounded.
Edwin van der Aa
