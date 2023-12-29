Are you planning a city trip to London with your own car? Good plan, but don't forget a few things. Consider driving to France first and taking the tunnel there. Once you arrive in England, don't forget that they drive on the 'wrong' side of the road there. Well, you probably already knew this, but for a few years now you have also had to pay attention to how much your car emits.

Since 2019, Transport for London (Tfl) has been using emission zones. In a 'low emission zone' (LEZ) and 'ultra low emission zone' (ULEZ) you pay to drive there, unless you drive an emission-free car. Drivers of cars that are not allowed to enter the zones pay £12.50 per day (about 14 euros). If you do not pay, you will be fined 180 pounds (approximately 205 euros). If you can do quick math, you know that the former is cheaper.

On top of that £12.50 there is an additional tax for vehicles that emit a lot. And if you do not pay this, the drivers can receive a fine of up to 3,000 pounds (approximately 3,400 euros). The decision to turn the entire capital into an emissions zone was obviously not well received by individuals and companies who sometimes drive in London. Drivers sometimes accidentally drive into an emission zone and some zones are not properly indicated.

Unjustified fines in England are being challenged

Several lawsuits were filed, but for the time being the British judges are on the side of the Tfl. That could soon change. The Dutch company Transport in Nood is launching a large-scale campaign to have unjustified fines waived in England. TheTelegraph spoke with the company's owner, Antonio Oliveira.

Oliveira's organization supports transport companies when they have received international fines. According to Oliveira, 7.5 million euros in unjustified fines have been issued to Dutch truck drivers. These penalties would have already caused several companies to go bankrupt. Other transporters are said to have sold trucks in order to transfer the fine amounts.

'People are really touched. I've seen people cry over this. It is completely false and we need to get an answer from the English court to find out if this is correct,” Oliveira said. The aim is to obtain reimbursement for the fines and costs of the lawsuit. Oliveira thinks that the problem is even bigger: 'We are of course not the only country.'

Why do Dutch truck drivers receive unjustified fines in England?

Several things would go wrong. For example, fines of 3,000 pounds are converted to 3,600 euros, while that is approximately 3,200 pounds. Companies would also not still be given the opportunity to pay the daily rate of £12.50. A Dutch truck driver is said to have even collected 400,000 euros in fines. He would then have driven into such a zone almost 112 times without paying. We might also give him or her reading glasses.

Transport for London has received the complaint from the Dutch company and is preparing a response. The question remains when Transport in Nood will actually be allowed to take a seat in court. In any case, it would be a big boost for various transport companies if even part of the fines were waived.