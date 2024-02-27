According to the judiciary, the sale of phones with EncroChat, better known as the WhatsApp of the underworld, generated 56 million in the Netherlands alone. The criminal telephone service is said to have become a great success, partly thanks to three Dutch people. Behind the scenes, research into the EncroChat organization has been taking place for years, in which the name of one of the most wanted men in the country has now emerged.

