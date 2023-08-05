Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland won gold on Friday in the team sprint at the Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. With a minimal lead, the three won against reigning world champions Australia.

In the first round of the final, Australia was ahead by a tenth of a second, while Van den Berg got his teammates Lavreysen and Hoogland going. Olympic champion Lavreysen took over and reduced the gap to four hundredths. Hoogland finished the sprint and was again faster than his Australian competitor. The final score: 41.647 seconds against 41.682 seconds for Australia.

It is the fifth time that the Netherlands has won the world title in this category. It succeeded for the first time in 2018, the start of a series of four gold medals that ended last year when the trio lost to Australia. A back injury from Van den Berg then played a role. This Friday Van den Berg, Lavreysen and Hoogland picked up the golden thread again.