number of reports is increasingAt least eight Dutch tourists were urgently removed from their holiday country this summer after they may have been infected with rabies, or rabies. This is reported by the Dutch emergency center Eurocross Assistance. The number of reports from Dutch people who suspect they have contracted the virus abroad is increasing. ,,We don’t know exactly why, but we notice it’, says Angela Looyé of Eurocross.

Rabies is a serious infection of the brain and is spread by an infected animal, for example via a lick or bite. Fever, headache and nausea are the first symptoms, a stiff neck and paralysis are symptoms at a later stage. Before the corona pandemic, the number of Dutch people who got the virus while traveling abroad increased.

Now that the number of trips abroad is increasing again, the emergency center is seeing an increase in the number of rabies reports. “There is more travelling, but it may also be that travelers know to call us if they may be infected,” says Looyé. Between 2016 and 2018, the number of reports of rabies doubled from 163 to 342, Eurocross notes. In the first half of 2022, 116 reports were received. This summer, from July 4 to September 4, another 130 requests for help were made, compared to just 10 calls in 2021 and 2020.

Most reports come from Indonesia (14 percent), Thailand (12 percent) and Colombia (9 percent). But Looyé emphasizes that rabies is not limited to Asia and South America. "Rabies also occurs in Africa and even in Europe, for example in Poland, Romania, Albania and Turkey."

Treatment as soon as possible

According to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), most Dutch patients with rabies contract the virus abroad. According to the health institute in the Netherlands, five people have died of rabies in the past forty years. Worldwide, about 50,000 people die from the disease every year.

Anyone who may have come into contact with rabies should be treated immediately. “If you have rabies, you will die. It’s that hard and simple,” says Looyé. In some holiday countries – especially in South America – medication against rabies is not readily available, which means that the trip has to be stopped abruptly. “It is incredibly stressful for travelers if they are scratched or bitten. You have to act very quickly in the event of an infection.”

Avoid animals

In the most urgent cases, that only means one thing: repatriation to the Netherlands as soon as possible and administering the antibodies. This has already happened to eight different Dutch people this summer. A good way to avoid hassle is to vaccinate beforehand, Eurocross says. Those who are vaccinated in advance usually receive three vaccinations, which cost about 70 euros each. These are only reimbursed if they are mandatory for a certain area and when someone travels for three months or longer.

If a vaccinated traveler is later bitten by an animal with rabies, then only a booster vaccine is needed. “Walk around animals with a wide berth and don’t visit risky sights such as a Monkey Forest,” advises Floriana Luppino, doctor at Eurocross. And in case of possible contamination, always contact your emergency center immediately.”

traumatized

To get a better picture of the circumstances in which travelers may have become infected with rabies, Eurocross has been working for years with the vaccination clinic of the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC). These studies show that 60 percent of tourists who find themselves in such a situation experience fear. “I remember a traveler in Africa who was bitten by a monkey,” says Looyé. “She was repatriated and only received the antibodies in the Netherlands. A few months later I spoke to her again and she was still so traumatized that she could barely talk about it. She was still unsure if she could still get it. In most cases, the symptoms come about twenty to ninety days after the infection.”

It is a mystery to Looyé and her colleagues at Eurocross why more attention is not being paid to rabies. ,,We regularly pay attention to it, but we simply do not reach everyone. Perhaps it is much better to point this out to people when they book a trip. If you get vaccinated in advance when you go to a high-risk destination, it will in any case be a lot less stressful."

Barely in the Netherlands

Humans can be vaccinated against rabies, but this actually only happens to travelers to certain distant destinations. Rabies no longer occurs in the Netherlands and the rest of Western Europe, because we have vaccinated dogs, but also wild animals such as foxes.

However, the virus can still come along with young dogs from Eastern Europe that are imported into our country, vet-microbiologist Paul Overgaauw warned earlier.

How does it spread?

Rabies is a viral disease that mammals usually pass on to each other through saliva. The virus spreads slowly through the body until it gets to the central nervous system, treatment must be done before it gets there.

The disease mainly affects the youngest and the poorest, according to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Rabies occurs in about 150 countries, mainly in Africa and Asia. Rabies often results in death, especially in rural areas, where vaccines are not or hardly available.

