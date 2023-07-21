On the Spanish island of Mallorca, some Dutch tourists have shown their worst side. A video circulating on social media shows a boy pooping on the head of a sleeping man. Residents and Dutch entrepreneurs say they have been fed up with the behavior of the Dutch for some time. “Behaviour has deteriorated especially in recent years.”
