A Dutch tourist saw a holiday on the Spanish coast fall into the water after agents came to check his booked ‘room’. It concerned a booking in a so-called ‘ambucamper’, which was reserved for 450 euros for six days. However, the landlord did not have the insurance papers in order.

Agents came in the night from Monday to Tuesday for a check along the coast in San Sebastián. They decided to check the van and check the papers, the San Sebastián City Council reported on Wednesday. The vehicle with seating area was located on the coast of San Sebastián, a kilometer away from La Concha beach in northern Spain.

During the nightly check they noticed the Dutch tourist in the 'ambucamper'. The vehicle is offered under that name because the camper looks like an ambulance. The Dutchman informed the agents that the motorhome had been booked through an official booking platform for 450 euros.

The tourist also provided the contact details of the lessor who offers the ‘ambucamper’. During a first check, all documents seemed to be in order, but after a second inventory, this turned out not to be the case. The rented vehicle did not have compulsory insurance.

No longer bookable

For that reason, the tourist had to end the holiday early. The vehicle has been taken to the municipal depot and a report has been made to the municipality about the case. The camper is on the booking platform can still be seenalthough it is no longer bookable.

According to Spanish media, a parking ban had also been imposed on the coast of San Sebastián just before the discovery of the camper. Between 21:00 and 09:00, tourists with their vehicles should not be allowed to park along the coast. In any case, the camper does not seem to be able to receive guests for the time being.

