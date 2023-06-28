A 52-year-old Dutchman died of a wasp sting during a visit to the historic battlefield of Verdun in northern France. According to local media, he visited the historic site with his wife and suffered a severe allergic reaction to the wasp sting, called anaphylactic shock, and died of cardiac arrest a short time later.
#Dutch #tourist #died #wasp #sting #Verdun #battlefield
Summer vacation | Heikki Tolvanen’s family went on an all-inclusive vacation to a four-star hotel – Such chaos awaited them there
Nino's Grand Beach was supposed to be one of the tour operator's "best family hotels", but it turned out to...
Leave a Reply