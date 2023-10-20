A Dutch man has died in a helicopter crash in northern Italy. This concerns 62-year-old Philip ter Woort, a top banker who has worked for Rabobank, ABN AMRO and ING Bank, among others. His last employer, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), reacted to the news. “We must sadly announce that we have lost our friend and former colleague.”

