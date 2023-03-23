The 18-year-old Dutchman Saverio B. was on trial in Belgium on Wednesday for an attack with a fireworks bomb on the canteen of the youth complex of football club Beerschot. Together with his nephew, he sprayed graffiti on the side wall with a threat to a youth player from Beerschot, whose older brothers are involved in drugs. Saverio B. came to court with a remarkable question.

In the night of 18 to 19 August 2022, a Cobra fireworks bomb destroyed the entrance door of the canteen of the Beerschot youth complex in Wilrijk. The graffiti text on the side wall read: ‘F. must get out.’ (The perpetrators actually wrote the full first name, ed.)

Only one boy plays with that first name in the youth of Beerschot. His parents El H. live in Deken de Winterstraat in Berchem. The neighbors call this street the ‘Bomstraat’ because there have been about ten attacks in the past two years. The Stacks eatery that the family operated in Volkstraat was also treated to grenades. Competitors from the drug world are targeting the two older brothers of F. See also The woman listened to her mother and got rich

Assignment via Snapchat

According to the Belgian public prosecutor, Saverio B. coincidentally came into the picture as the perpetrator for this attack. A month later he was arrested with two other Dutch minors in an attack with a fireworks bomb against the F. family in the Rietschoorvelden in Merksem. His mobile phone contained messages between him and his nephew, in which the attack at Beerschot was being prepared.

The nephew had received that assignment via Snapchat. The three youths refused to say who the client was. They would receive a total of 2500 euros from that person.



Quote

I’m only 18 years old for six weeks. Will I still be considered a minor? Suspect Saverio B.

Justice demanded forty months in prison against Saverio B. He is in pretrial detention for seven months. His underage co-perpetrators have been handed over to the juvenile judge and are already free. Saverio B. had also hoped for such a mild treatment. Upon his arrest, the young man told police he had just turned 18 six weeks earlier. ,,Am I still considered a minor?” was his first question. Then he invoked his right to remain silent.

Help cousin

Saverio B. had little additional information for the court during the hearing. The judges wanted to know whether he had never realized how much fear he caused with such an attack in the family and in the football club.

,,Yes, afterwards”, replied Saverio B. ,,But at the time I only wanted to help my nephew. Because when you get an assignment, you carry it out. Otherwise there will be problems. That is a fixed rule with us.” His lawyer Boris Reynaerts argued that Saverio B. had only acted as a driver. He had remained in the car while his underage nephew and a friend carried out the attack on the cafeteria. Those two were still too young to drive themselves. That is why Saverio B. had gone along.

By the way, he had never received his share of the 2500 euros. Lawyer Reynaerts asked for a milder sentence, especially because Saverio B. is still waiting for a trial for the attack in September 2022 in Merksem.

The court will rule on April 3.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: