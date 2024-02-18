On the last evening, one more medal was added: silver in the 4 x 100 meter medley for men, including a new Dutch record. The World Swimming Championships in Doha ended on Sunday with six medals for the Dutch team: three gold, three silver. Most notable: two individual world titles.

Not all countries went to Doha at full strength. Several world top players from, for example, the United States, China and Australia did not come to the World Cup, a catch-up tournament due to the corona pandemic, which is curiously sandwiched between the previous World Cup in Fukuoka, Japan (July and August) and the Summer Games in Paris, in six months' time. .

The Netherlands did go to Qatar with the best swimmers. And when swimming coach Patrick Pearson is asked at the end of the World Championships whether he is happy with that, he does not have to think long. “Very happy. This is a hugely good experience towards the summer. And if you also win gold medals, swim Dutch records and reach so many finals …”

The eye-catchers were without a doubt the two new world champions. Gold for Marrit Steenbergen in the 100 meter freestyle (52.26) and for Tes Schouten in the 200 meter breaststroke (2.19.81), who previously also quite surprisingly took silver in the 100 meter breaststroke (1.05.82)

Special achievements – the last Dutch swimmer with a world title was Ranomi Kromowidjojo in 2013 – although the field was less strong.

At the same time, there is plenty to argue against, because both Schouten and Steenbergen swam world times in Doha. They both broke a Dutch record in the semi-finals (Schouten her own, Steenbergen a nine-year-old record from Femke Heemskerk). And they both swam even faster a day later in the final.

Those times speak for themselves, says Pearson, who coaches Steenbergen in Eindhoven. This would have meant that both Schouten and Steenbergen would have finished second at the Tokyo Games. The same applies to Fukuoka – they both won bronze there.

With the Paris Games approaching, Schouten and Steenbergen have definitively claimed their place among the world top. “Two years ago, no one knew who the successors of Ranomi and Femke were and now you suddenly see two ladies shaking the tree and taking medals,” says Pearson.

Both swimmers have struggled for a while with their own high expectations. Even considered quitting. “A few years ago I would not have thought this,” said Steenbergen about her title. “I never thought I would be here at all.”

But in Doha those struggles of the past seemed very far away: at these world championships they both said they swam relaxed. “I'm having a good time. I'm just really having a lot of fun,” Schouten said on Friday evening after her golden race. And Steenbergen had “so much fun and so much peace” in her final. That's really what I need.”

This did not come out of the blue, says Pearson. The staff pays a lot of attention to relaxation and fun, so that the pressure does not increase unnecessarily. “Swimming a final is also something very beautiful, isn't it? It's exciting at the moment, but you also have to realize that you can only do it a few times in your life. It's not all self-evident.”

Final debutants

But apart from the world titles – there was also gold in the women's 4 x 100 meter freestyle – Pearson was satisfied with several final places. Nyls Korstanje, who swam his first World Cup final in Fukuoka, was close to taking a podium place in the 100-meter butterfly. He just didn't make it in 51.41, because he didn't have a good time tapping. He was deeply disappointed afterwards. “I wanted it too much. I just want to get that medal, just like my teammates.”

But actually you can also see the good side of it, says Pearson. “If you swim your best race in the final, but only do something wrong at the finish, just don't come out well, then I actually think: compliments to that boy.”

There were also final debutants. Kenzo Simons came in a creditable sixth place (21.73) in a fairly strong 50 meter freestyle with a personal record.

And the new addition Kai van Westering – raised in France, with a Dutch-American father, who until recently lived in the United States – swam the final of the 200 meter backstroke. “He is one of the most beautiful debutant swimmers I have seen,” says Pearson about Van Westering, who finished last in the final (1.57.19). That is also good news for the 4 x 100 meter medley relay, which won silver on Sunday, because for years a good backstroke swimmer was lacking.

It is also clear that breaststroke specialist Arno Kamminga has a serious competitor in his training buddy Caspar Corbeau. Kamminga himself was not at his best this tournament. Kamminga was “resentful” that he finished fifth in the 100 meter breaststroke. After a tough training camp in January, this tournament came “just too early”, he said last week in return for de Volkskrant.

Corbeau, a Dutch American, moved from the US to Amsterdam in September to train at the Sloterparkbad with Mark Faber, who is also the coach of Schouten, Kamminga and Simons. He has made a lot of progress since then. In Doha, Corbeau took silver in the 200 meter breaststroke, although last year's top three were missing. Kamminga finished seventh.

Swimming “is on the rise across the board,” Pearson thinks. “We used to have one or two people who had to do it, even in Tokyo. That is really different now.” He sees it as confirmation that the program works at the two major swimming centers, Amsterdam and Eindhoven.

Marrit Steenbergen won gold in the 100 meters free and the 4 x 100 free. Photo Koen van Weel/ANP

The atmosphere among the Dutch swimmers also seemed to be good in Doha. Steenbergen talked about a “positive energy”. “Everyone has their own schedule, but when you see each other it's nice: okay, things are going well, we all have a chance.”

Research into Faber

What else is on the agenda for Paris? In any case, many competitions are still being swum, says Pearson. Both he and Faber prefer to see swimmers race as much as possible. “That's really important. We have raced relatively little on the long track this season. And then you race in training, but that's so different. Racing like here at the World Championships, you can only do that a few times a year.” Experience helps athletes to distribute their energy well in the tournament. “If you have done that very often, as we also saw with Femke and Ranomi, then you know how to do it.”

And furthermore, says Pearson, “peace, cleanliness, regularity.” What could disrupt that peace is the outcome of an investigation into reports of “dissatisfaction” about Mark Faber's performance as a coach. Those reports date from the beginning of last year. Swimming association KNZB launched an independent investigation, which was not completed until March at the earliest. According to Faber, that research among his Amsterdam swimmers is not an agenda item at the moment. “We enjoy working together and are having an incredible amount of fun,” he told ANP. “We have simply parked this theme as something that is not talked about.”

With just under six months before the Games, world champions Schouten and Steenbergen are now more visible than ever. “The expectations will increase,” says Schouten, “but I try to keep it as relaxed as possible for myself.” An Olympic medal “is really not impossible. But it may not work. It often involves tithes. That's actually nothing.”

Such a new title can also add extra pressure. But Pearson doesn't think that will bother the two. He actually thinks that the good World Cup finals have given a lot of confidence. “The fact that you swim your best time in the final: I think that is the educational thing for them, that they can now do that at any time.”