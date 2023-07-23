At the World Cup in Fukuoka we see a lot of Dutch swimmers in action this afternoon. Early this morning (Dutch time) the swimmers (Kim Busch, Milou van Wijk, Sam van Nunen and Marrit Steenbergen) placed third for the final of the 4×100 meter free. Arno Kamminga and Steenbergen previously qualified individually for the semi-finals of the 100-meter school and the 200-meter medley, respectively.

