On Saturday we will initially have to deal with sunny periods, but soon the clouds will increase. Rain falls occasionally, especially in the northwestern half. In the southeast it will probably remain almost dry all afternoon. The temperature is between 19 and 23 degrees and the weather is particularly good in the southeast.

In the evening it starts to rain from the northwest in more and more places. “However, most of the rain falls in the night to Sunday and that is quite favorable in terms of timing,” reports Floris Lafeber, assistant meteorologist at Weatheronline.