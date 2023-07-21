We have a mixed weekend ahead of us. Saturday is the best day with regular sunshine, Sunday rain falls in many places.
On Saturday we will initially have to deal with sunny periods, but soon the clouds will increase. Rain falls occasionally, especially in the northwestern half. In the southeast it will probably remain almost dry all afternoon. The temperature is between 19 and 23 degrees and the weather is particularly good in the southeast.
In the evening it starts to rain from the northwest in more and more places. “However, most of the rain falls in the night to Sunday and that is quite favorable in terms of timing,” reports Floris Lafeber, assistant meteorologist at Weatheronline.
More showers on Sunday
On Sunday, your raincoat or umbrella will come in handy if you have outdoor activities planned. The clouds dominate and from time to time rain falls. Later in the day the sun breaks through more often, but it does not get dry. Lafeber: “If it rains near you and the sun also breaks through, you can spot a rainbow.”
The maximum temperature is an average of 21 degrees with a strong southwest wind. Close to the sea there may be a hard southwester with a chance of heavy gusts of wind. “Campers in the coastal areas would do well to secure their tents,” said the weatherman.
Constant changeable summer weather
Next week we will continue to deal with rain or showers daily, but there are also plenty of dry moments with sunshine. The temperature is usually between 19 and 22 degrees, which means that the afternoon temperature is slightly below average.
Extreme heat waves continue into August
Heat waves with extremely high temperatures will continue in much of the world until August, an adviser to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) expects. It has been record warm on Earth in recent weeks.
“We should expect or at least plan for these extreme heat waves to continue into August,” said WMO heat expert John Nairn. He says climate change is making heat waves not only more frequent, but also more intense. In addition, according to him, heat waves spread more over the seasons.
It was record warm in June and the extreme heat seems to continue in July. The UN agency said it expected temperatures above 40 degrees in North America, Asia, Africa and the Mediterranean, continuing a heat wave this week.
