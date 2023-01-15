The German police arrested three Dutchmen on Saturday morning who acted in an unprecedentedly brutal manner after an explosive raid in the state of Lower Saxony.

They blew up an ATM at a Sparkasse branch in Torfhaus, about 60 kilometers south of Braunschweig, around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Then the three explosive squatters took off, but about 10 kilometers away, near the village of Braunlage, they had an accident with their getaway car. The Dutch then waited hours for an opportunity to continue on their way.

That opportunity presented itself around 8 a.m. when they saw a resident who wanted to go shopping with her car. They waited for the woman and then forced her to hand over the car keys and get in. Witnesses alerted the police, who launched a large-scale search. Agents managed to stop the Ford at the town of Osterode am Harz, about 30 kilometers to the west. Both the explosive squatters and their hostage were unharmed, regional media reported. See also Coronavirus spread in US peaks since pandemic began

Entirely new threat

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) in Osnabrück, where a special team of the judiciary and police is investigating explosive raids, speaks of a ‘entirely new threat’ due to the actions of the explosive squatters. “They drove west with their hostage for about half an hour. We assume that they tried to come to the Netherlands again,” said spokesman Alexander Retemeyer on Saturday evening in the NDR news program. Hello Lower Saxony. According to him, the three suspects come from the Utrecht region. “There is a center of gravity of groups of explosive squatters.”

After their arrest, the Dutch were transferred to Osnabrück. Investigations must show whether they were involved in other explosions. According to the spokesman, the Public Prosecution Service “cannot imagine” that the three suspects will still be released conditionally for the trial against them.

Record year

In Germany, as many ATMs were blown up as last year. There were already about 450 at the beginning of December, Welt am Sonntag reported. The newspaper relied on information from participants in the conference of state ministers of the Interior, who met on the issue. In 2021, almost sixty fewer explosive attacks had been registered (392). In 2020 there were 414 explosive attacks, no less than 65 more than in 2019. See also Where and when can you buy rockets and firecrackers?

The number of explosive attacks in which the perpetrators used explosives instead of blowing up the ATMs by filling them with gas rose spectacularly in 2020 by no less than 516.7 percent. According to the federal criminal investigation department, this was ‘most likely’ due to preventive measures taken by ATM operators (eg gas neutralization systems) and more preventive measures in the Netherlands. “Especially the night-time closure or the technical closure of ATMs in the Netherlands has probably led to a relocation effect to Germany,” it sounded.

Audi gang

Members of the special investigation team in Osnabrück assume that many explosive attacks can be attributed to a criminal network in the Netherlands, consisting of a few hundred men with a mainly North African migration background.

The Dutch explosive squatters are known as the Audi gang. The name refers to the powerful, fast and usually stolen cars of this make that the perpetrators prefer to travel with. This criminal group has its center of gravity in the Amsterdam-Utrecht region and has about three hundred members, according to the German Federal Investigation Service, and about five hundred according to Europol. They operate in varying composition. See also Francis van Broekhuizen open about dark thoughts: 'Suddenly I thought let me die'

© Video still NDR



The explosive squatters struck at this Sparkasse branch in Torfhaus in the Upper Harz. © Video still NDR

