Without slavery there would have been no Dutch colonial empire. The political and economic elite were strongly intertwined in the sixteenth to nineteenth centuries and slavery was the spearhead of their policy. The consequences of this can be seen all over the world to this day. These are the main conclusions of the book, which was published on Thursday State and slavery: the Dutch colonial slavery past and its consequences.

This collection came about because the House of Representatives had requested an independent investigation into the slavery past and its impact by motion in 2021, after which the Ministry of the Interior provided a subsidy for the work. Prime Minister Rutte (VVD) did not wait for the results of the project and already apologized on behalf of the Dutch state last December.

Also read this article: Excuses for the slavery past raise expectations



According to historian Esther Captain, who works at the Royal Institute for Language, Land and Ethnology and was one of the compilers of the collection, the idea that the Netherlands was ‘going to do something good’ overseas is no longer tenable. “Violence, exploitation and oppression were essential to the Dutch colonial project. You should know that if, like Prime Minister Balkenende at the time, you praise the ‘VOC mentality’.”

Systems of oppression in the Dutch colonial empire were connected and merged Esther Captain compiler

State and slavery consists of contributions in which thirty authors of a wide range of subjects reflect the state of knowledge. Attention is also paid to the role that descendants of slaves have played in recent decades in putting the impact of the Dutch slavery past on the agenda and how recovery could take place.

The book also contains news: for the first time it becomes clear what the stadtholders and kings of the Orange family have earned from slavery: converted to today’s money, more than half a billion euros. This amount consisted of remunerations for the exercise of their functions, for example that of stadtholder, and of proceeds from participation in colonial enterprises. They did not have to invest anything for this: the Oranges were thus paid out profit without running the risk of losing their own capital.

With the publication of this collection, the last word has not yet been said about the Dutch slavery past, emphasizes Matthias van Rossum, who works at the International Institute of Social History and is also one of the editors: “Almost every contribution ends with the comment that more research is needed. is needed. And that is not the case because scientists always say that: we still know too little about many things.”

Yet you already conclude that the Dutch state was involved in slavery on a ‘large scale’, while the exact scope is therefore not yet clear. How do you define large scale?

Van Rossum: “The involvement was worldwide and you cannot pinpoint an aspect of colonial policy where the Dutch stands not was involved. That makes it large-scale.”

Captain: “And the proceeds of colonialism found their way to the whole of the Netherlands, including in the production and consumption of colonial goods such as sugar and coffee.”

Was that also true for Dutch people who lived in poverty, far away from the big cities?

Captain: “I thought that was one of the most striking results of this research: the effects of the slavery system were also clearly visible in the hinterland.”

Van Rossum: “Of course, the elite benefited most, and the overseas expansion also contributed to the increase of inequality in the Netherlands. And at the same time, in the long term, you can see that Dutch society and the economy as a whole have benefited enormously from those colonial benefits.”

This also applied to the Oranges, first as stadtholders and from 1813 as kings. A major investigation into the slavery past of the royal family is still ongoing, but what can be said about its involvement?

Van Rossum: “During the Republic, the stadtholders had a very direct responsibility for colonial policy – ​​and therefore for slavery. Their role was not ceremonial. They really meddled with the policy and made money from it.

Also read this article: These are the fighters against slavery who are now being put on a pedestal



“Future research should clarify the size of the amount that the Oranges earned from slavery outside their official functions. The cultural system must also be included in this, the system of forced labor as it existed in the Dutch East Indies in the nineteenth century.”

Captain: “That was also one of the important insights of this research for me: how different systems of oppression in the Dutch colonial empire were interrelated and merged. That did not stop when slavery in Suriname and the Antillean islands was officially abolished in 1863. Forced labor existed in the Dutch East Indies well into the twentieth century, and until 1936 the Surinamese population register, for example, still referred to a separate category of ‘natives’.

“You sometimes hear people say that slavery is long gone and that there can be no connection between the present and things that happened in the distant past, but it wasn’t that long ago at all.”

This book is not a line under the slavery past: more research is needed Matthias Rossum compiler

This brings us to the impact of the slavery past. A number of authors write that no proper research has been done into this yet, but the rest of the volume and the social discourse deal with this effect as if it were precisely clear what it consists of. How is that possible?

Captain: “I think there is a difference between what is known as stories within families and what is considered provable, empirical knowledge within science. So it is also a question of what is valued as knowledge: I think it is good that we are now listening to people who were not heard until recently. That will provide us as scientists and society with many new, useful insights.”

But that way you can’t find out, for example, what the connection is between the colonial past and social deprivation and exclusion in 2023?

Captain: „It will be quite complicated to show a direct line between then and now. Racism has to produce itself over and over again, but history does not forget where it has been. If there are negative stereotypes from the past, it is easy to fall back on them.”

Van Rossum: “Of course today’s society has been shaped by everything that has happened before and not just by the slavery past. But if you use the metaphor of a soup stirred together: a large part of the taste really comes from our colonial history.”

There have been investigations into the slavery history of cities, provinces and companies. Now there is this overview ordered by the House of Representatives. Do you understand that there are people who say: it is slowly enough?

Van Rossum: “No, this book is not the sign that we can draw a line under it. There will be a Knowledge Agenda with topics that require further research. I assume that politics will make that possible.”

Captain: “It would be best if a large multi-year project is started, as happened with the decolonization war in Indonesia. The ministries involved were not ready for that two years ago. They all wanted to do something in the anniversary year of 2023 – 160 years after the abolition of slavery – resulting in an ad hoc policy. With this book, we hope to initiate an overarching vision.”