For the average starter, only 3.4 percent of owner-occupied homes in the Netherlands are affordable, despite a price drop of 6.4 percent in 2022. Calcasa calculated that in a report published Thursday. Those who move further to areas at the national borders have a considerably better chance of buying a house; in Amsterdam, 0.3 percent of homes are affordable, while in, for example, Pekela in Groningen and Kerkrade in Limburg, this concerns almost a third of the housing stock.

With an average gross annual salary of 45,000 euros, single-income earners between the ages of 25 and 35 can get a mortgage of around 200,000 euros. That is less than half the value of the average owner-occupied home. Starting couples will earn more than 76,000 euros in 2023, with which they can pay for four out of ten, or 1.7 million houses.

One-earning recipients of the ‘jubelton’, a tax-free donation of just over 100,000 euros that is usually given by parents, can afford a million homes in the Netherlands. This exemption was reduced this year and will be completely abolished next year. In this way, the cabinet wants to make the chance of a house for housing market newcomers more equal.

There is talk of a ‘turnaround’ in the housing market after prices that have only risen for years, but with the current price level, starters continue to get the short end of the stick. A further fall in house prices could make a difference for more first-time buyers, says Calcasa. If prices fall by another 5 percent, 4.6 percent of homes will become accessible to first-time buyers. A decrease of 10 percent is more than 6 percent.