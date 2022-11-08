The Netherlands will supply fifty to one hundred soldiers for a new European mission to train Ukrainians who want to fight at the front. Ninety army officers are already doing the same in Great Britain.

Dutch instructors will work closely with the Germans in the European mission, says Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren. Practice locations in Germany and Poland are also used in particular. It is not yet clear when the training sessions will start. The EU’s goal is to provide 15,000 Ukrainians with basic or specialist military training.

Dutch soldiers will teach, among other things, in the medical field and in clearing explosives, the minister said in the House of Representatives. It also involves tactical and technical training in weapon systems and the training of staff officers of battalions and brigades. It is not yet known how long the training sessions for the Ukrainians will last.

Last month, EU countries agreed to the EU Military Assistance Mission. This is necessary because the war in Ukraine seems to continue for the time being. The government in Kiev has also expressed the need for a large-scale training mission.

In the United Kingdom, Ukrainian soldiers are already trained by Dutch soldiers. About ninety Dutch soldiers are taking part in this British mission. The British aim this year is to give 10,000 Ukrainians basic military training of five weeks. London wants to double that number next year.

Defense Minister Ollongren paid a visit two weeks ago to the Dutch instructors who teach Ukrainian soldiers. © MinDef



Two weeks ago, Minister Ollongren visited the Dutch instructors in Great Britain. There she announced that that mission will be extended until at least April next year. The ninety army soldiers of the 13 Light Brigade from Oirschot are relieved in January by the Marine Corps. In this country they receive a training of five weeks. That is short, the minister acknowledged. "But the war is raging there now. There is no more time. In any case, they leave with basic knowledge that will make Ukrainians better able to fight. They do that for us too. That's why we have to help them. That's the only way to win this war," she said during training.