It is voting aid election guide time: the sites that can help determine which party will get your vote for the House of Representatives elections on November 22.

The most famous, the StemWijzer, could already be consulted online last week, with the positions of 23 political parties on thirty statements, with which you can determine your own political choice. On Electoral compassbased on the new party programs, can be found from Monday, October 30.

Less known is the Political Sex Guide, now also online. According to the organizers, it is “the sexiest voting guide in the Netherlands”.

Sex, sexuality and sexual health are personal and political, according to, among others, the Aidsfonds, Soa Aids Nederland, Oxfam Novib and Rutgers, the expertise center for sexuality. Together with Hivos, Plan International, the Liliane Fund and Choice for Youth and Sexuality, they have set up the Political Sex Guide for the coming elections.

Positive side love, sex

It has sixteen statements, such as “All schools must pay attention to the positive sides of love and sex in their sex education lessons”, “Contraception must be free for everyone” and “The Netherlands must commit itself worldwide to combating female circumcision and child marriage.” .

The organizations approached all parties that, according to the Polling Guide 2023 of September 5, will obtain at least one seat in the new House of Representatives. Eight parties responded: BIJ1, CDA, D66, GroenLinks-PvdA, Party for the Animals, SP, Volt and VVD. The other parties did not want to participate or did not respond.

Irish writer Oscar Wilde once said: “Everything in the world is about sex, except sex. Sex is about power.” That is why it is a shame that parties seeking power on November 22, such as Omtzigts NSC, BBB and PVV, do not participate in the Political Sex Guide. Their views on sexual political matters are not further discussed.

Masters of our own belly

And while issues such as abortion (the ‘reproductive rights of women’, ‘being in charge of their own stomach’) and views on the rights of LGBTQI+ people can cause major political commotion. As has recently become apparent in the US, where national abortion rights have been curtailed. The Political Sex Guide contains the statement “Abortion should be decriminalized.” The participating parties agree with this, except the CDA. The parties explain their positions at the politicalsexguide.nl