What is love? In a new series, various Dutch filmmakers answer this simple and at the same time complicated question in their own way. The six separate episodes provide a varied picture in which there is a lot of room for less traditional forms of love and pain points within a relationship. One is about a couple in an open relationship, another about whether or not they want to have children. Modern Love Amsterdam is a spin-off of an American series that itself is based on the famous essay column of The New York Times in which true stories about love and relationships are written down.

The Dutch version is led by Robert Alberdingk Thijm, who previously gave the city of Amsterdam a leading role in the series Adam – EVA. The series, which can be seen on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, also makes room for things that can change or put pressure on a relationship. For example, the episode ‘Keep Me Vast’ is about a couple whose husband has become disabled. Can he and his wife handle this?

The characters Simon and Katja are played by Romijn Conen and Rifka Lodeizen respectively. Their episode feels authentic, partly because the same thing happened to Conen as his character: he became half-handicapped after a cerebral stroke in 2015. “I didn’t think it possible for a long time that I would really take on a role again,” says Conen in an Amsterdam hotel. Together with Lodeizen he talks to NRC about the creation.

Working with limitations

The doubts whether he could handle it quickly disappeared after an improvisation session with Lodeizen and director Boudewijn Koole. However, the production had to take sufficient account of its limitation. “He can still play fantastically,” says Lodeizen. “But we had to make room for it. He had to get some rest now and then, for example.” Conen: “Gradually, the boundaries have actually been shifted, because I increasingly got the feeling that it is actually a piece of cake for me as an actor.”

The story in the series is not his own, but it does contain personal elements. The same goes for accepting or not accepting the new situation. His character is faster than himself in this, Conen admits. “He thinks faster than I do in my daily life.” Lodeizen: “And you find it more difficult in real life?” Cone: “Yes. Every day you experience things that you used to be able to solve very easily. And now you can’t fix that. You are in need of help.”

In the episode, the couple talks about intimacy. For example, Simon tells his wife that he understands if she wants to find someone who could better meet her sexual needs. “When it comes to love, you shouldn’t shy away from the pain,” says Lodeizen. “Many stories revolve around the places where it rubs when it comes to intimacy. In the end, it is not about that disability at all, it is about how you struggle through love together.”

Both actors hope that the episode will raise awareness: people with disabilities are seen far too little in film and TV, they say. Lodeizen: “They simply do not see themselves represented. That’s a bad thing. We leave something behind if we don’t do anything with it.” Conen himself only learned about this after his own situation. “It is still the case that the casting agencies almost do not want to work with me because they have not seen whether I can handle it at all. I think it will change after the launch of this series. I hope people think: damn, he’s just doing it for a while.”

Mother feelings

The episode with actresses Hanna van Vliet and Ilke Paddenburg also overlaps with real life. The two play a couple in the episode, something they have been in real life for eight years. “We were also asked to come as a duo at the audition,” says Van Vliet during a conversation in an Amsterdam café-restaurant. “It felt a bit strange, but also very nice. You don’t feel the kind of discomfort you might otherwise have at an audition like this.”

The episode touches on whether or not you have maternal feelings, something that has a different dimension for a lesbian couple than for a straight couple. However, the series doesn’t make a big deal of the queer relationship. “It is not about the fact that they are lesbians,” says Paddenburg, who joined Van Vliet to talk about the episode. “That aspect of their relationship is not problematized. It’s just like that.” Van Vliet adds: “That is also true inclusion. You can be very specific about certain things, but not everything revolves around their identity.”

The by Maud Wiemeijer (Anne+) written episode also has a magical realism element: Paddenburg plays a writer who goes to live and work for a while in the former home of a famous writer. She seems to have traveled to the fifties at one point. From that moment on, the line between fantasy and reality blurs. Paddenburg: “It was exciting to find a balance here. We don’t often do something like this in the Netherlands, also because there is often little budget. We do it in a fairly clear way. It’s best not to question that fantasy layer. It is a kind of feverish dream in which she finds herself, an outward appearance of an inner conflict.”

New possibilities

The two actresses are part of a bigger thing: a spin-off of an American series from the Amazon tech company. On December 16 Modern Love Amsterdam launched worldwide (Amazon speaks of more than 240 countries and territories). Van Vliet is the leading actress and co-creator of Anne+ ever experienced something like this. Anne+ started as a web series at the NPO, managed to bind a large group of viewers and appeared worldwide via Netflix. “With such a large American streaming service, you notice that there are many more layers, more than we are used to here in the Netherlands,” she says. “It brings new opportunities but also challenges. How big should something be? The bigger you get, the harder you sometimes have to defend your own choices.”

In addition to Amazon and Netflix, streaming services such as Disney + and HBO Max are also working on Dutch productions. Foreign companies that compete with Dutch parties such as NPO and RTL (Videoland). “On the one hand, there seem to be more opportunities than ever,” continues Van Vliet. “But there is also a discussion about what foreign streamers are doing in the Dutch market. Are they just hiring crew and actors or are they really investing in the industry?”

At least the protagonists are happy with this project for Amazon. Paddenburg sometimes felt like an Alice in Wonderland while shooting in the old house of writers. “Isn’t that a childhood dream come true? Just end up in a completely different world.”

Modern Love Amsterdam can be seen on Prime Video from Friday 16 December.

