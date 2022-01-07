Two twenty-somethings from Amsterdam have each been jailed for 1.5 years in Germany for attempting to blow up an ATM near Frankfurt in June last year.











The duo wanted to commit a robbery at an ATM in Alten-Buseck near Gießen, about 65 kilometers north of Frankfurt, on 23 June around 02:30 am. They made preparations with an accomplice and about 1.2 kilos of explosives, but it was not possible to blow up the ATM because the police intervened. German and Dutch investigators had already kept an eye on the suspects. Two of them were arrested but number three managed to escape.

The arrested suspects, both 20 years old, had to answer to a court in Gießen for wanting to cause an explosion in combination with aggravated theft in a gang. According to the two, they had debts and were persuaded to commit a bombing out of a certain lust for adventure. The duo knew each other by sight because they are from the same area. They live with their family, go to school and earn some extra money from casual jobs, the heard the Giessener Anzeiger explain them through an interpreter.

No ‘real’ remorse

According to the newspaper, the two only knew the things that it was clear to deny was pointless. They did not mention the names of other involved parties or clients, further circumstances or backgrounds, in their own words for fear that something could happen to their relatives. The court therefore called the confessions ‘half-hearted’ and saw no ‘real’ remorse in the duo, according to the chairwoman.

She saw insufficient evidence to support the charge of ‘membership in a criminal gang’. As a result, the Dutch were eventually convicted of agreeing to commit a crime and purchasing explosives to carry out an explosion. The lawyers for the two had each pleaded for a suspended sentence, because it had not come to a bomb raid, their clients confessed and showed remorse.

The public prosecutor had demanded a three-year prison sentence because, according to him, it was an ‘organized crime’ in which those involved “can count themselves lucky that the bombing failed.” According to the police, only 400 grams of the explosive was enough to blow up the building with the ATM. Using a larger amount could have caused ‘significant damage’.

Utrecht

According to the police, the three met in the evening of June 22 in Utrecht and drove from there to Alten-Buseck, where they viewed the building with the ATM in question. Then they drove to a garage that was to serve as a shelter. Suspect number three fled in the vehicle, which he left behind in nearby Wetzlar. Few useful traces were found in the car.

The third suspect was then spotted near a hardware store. Police suspect accomplices picked him up there. A search message from the 24-year-old was without result.

