You may know someone from the generation that consistently calls every SUV or crossover 'Jeep'. There is a good chance that some of the Dutch Yaris Cross customers describe their car as a 'Toyota Jeep'. We prefer to call the high Yaris 'Toyota Bejaardis'. But, surprisingly, Dutch elderly people secretly appear not to dream of a 'high car', but of a hatchback or a station wagon.

This is evident from research by car sales site Gaspedal.nl. Visitors in the over-65 age category conducted more than 400,000 searches for station wagons, more than 380,000 for hatchbacks and just under 360,000 for an SUV. The retirees most often searched for cars from Volkswagen, Mercedes, Ford, BMW and Toyota. The model most sought after by the elderly is also a hatchback.

The most wanted car by people over 65

In 2023, male over-65s most often searched for the Volkswagen Golf. Women in this age category most often ended up with a Ford Focus. It is also mainly women who want a hatchback: the top five most searched for cars by women aged 65 or older only contain hatchbacks (some of which are also available as station wagons).

After the Focus, women aged 65 or older most often look for the Volkswagen Golf, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Yaris and the Renault Clio. A number of SUVs pass by among the men. At the top is the Volkswagen Golf, followed by its big brother, the Tiguan. The Ford Focus finishes third, ahead of the Volkswagen Polo and Nissan Qashqai.

Would Dutch seniors prefer a hatchback?

According to the research, it is 'an incorrect assumption that people over 65 mainly want cars with a high entry level'. We dare to question that statement. We sometimes search for an Aventador, 911 GT3 RS or Chiron on these types of websites. We can dream, but it seems impossible to us that we will ever buy such a car. Who knows, this may also be the case with elderly people who muse back to the time when they still drove a hatchback or station wagon.