The darts world is slowly becoming captivated by the World Cup, which starts on December 14 at the Alexandra Palace in London. Before that happens, however, there are still two major measuring moments. At the end of November, the top will meet in Minehead for the Players Championship Finals and last week the Grand Slam of Darts started in Wolverhampton, the tournament that started with eight groups of four and has now reached the knockout phase.

#Dutch #semifinal #Grand #Slam #Darts #Van #Gerwen #Noppert #start #knockout #phase