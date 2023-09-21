Hogrebets said, in a tweet on his official account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter):
- As shown in the latest forecast, the convergence of the planets and the Moon on the 19th could lead to stronger seismic activity.
- But we still have no clear indication of the most dangerous areas.
- Maybe it wouldn’t be so bad.
Hogrebets had previously warned of the possibility of a devastating earthquake, most notably the earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, which left more than 50,000 dead and tens of thousands injured, as he expected this to happen 3 days ago.
On the other hand, scientists insist that earthquakes and earthquakes cannot be predicted.
