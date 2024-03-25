You could have done nicer things for the 120 euro fine you receive for parking your car incorrectly. Think of four laps on the Nürburgring Nordschleife during the Touristenfahrten, 30 steering wheel covers in leopard print or 22 kilos of candy, to name a few. It now appears that in four Dutch cities a large proportion of the parking fines issued in 2023 will be unjustified.

The televisionprogramme Checkout conducted research into this and made inquiries with municipalities in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. The municipalities have provided insight into the number of objections that were made and what percentage of them turned out to be justified. These people were vindicated and received their money back, or did not have to pay the fine afterwards.

So many euros in parking fines were unjustified in 2023

The Municipality of Amsterdam received no fewer than 95,000 objections in 2023. 64 percent of these were found in the right. The percentage was the highest in Rotterdam. 100,000 objections were received, of which 75 percent turned out to be justified. In The Hague, 43 percent of the 50,000 objections were accepted. In total, there is a total of these three cities alone 18.8 million euros of unjustified parking fines issued in 2023.

The problem of the many unjustified parking fines lies with scan cars. As the name suggests, these are cars with cameras on them that read license plates and see if the owner has paid for a space to park. Initially, the cars could only signal the parking attendant when the scan car spotted an offender. Now the scan cars can also issue fines themselves. And that's where things go wrong.

The mistakes of the parking attendant on wheels

The scan cars appear to make many mistakes. Motorists receive a purple envelope for non-paid parking while they were loading and unloading somewhere. There have also been cases where people have a parking permit and are still fined. Sometimes parking meters are out of use, making the fine unfounded.

These finds make you wonder how many people did not bother to contest their fine. The solution to the problem seems so simple. We have asked the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Board for a response to this special development. As soon as we receive a response, we will update this message.