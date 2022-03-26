The winner leaves it Big Brotherhouse after 86 days with an amount of almost 70,000 euros. ,,Wow! My heart, not normal,” Salar said to presenters Geraldine Kemper and Peter van de Veire when he returned to the studio.

Salar, along with fifteen other participants, moved into the house full of cameras. Just like last year, there were Dutch and Flemish participants and the reality series was made by RTL and the Belgian Play4.

Big Brother made a new start last year, fourteen years after the last season. The Dutch Jill Goede then received the most votes from the viewers.

The concept was conceived at the end of the last century by John de Mol and was broadcasted on Dutch TV in 1999. The series turned out to be a hype and was taken over in countless countries.

Listen to the AD Media podcast here:

Watch our trending entertainment videos here:

#Dutch #Salar #winner #Big #Brother