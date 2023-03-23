The Dutch sailing ship Noorderlicht has run aground off the coast of Norway. This is reported by the Norwegian police. The ship had 26 people on board, including 14 teenagers. No one was injured.

The 46-meter Noorderlicht was en route from Trondheim to Nørvik when the ship ran aground on a small island near Rugholmen on the night from Wednesday to Thursday. The ship is listing. “It ran aground at 2.30 am and we received a message half an hour later,” rescue manager Kjetil Hagen of the Central Rescue Center in Southern Norway told broadcaster NRK.

Most of those on board, including the teenagers, have been disembarked. "They were safely taken to a hotel, no one was injured," said an employee of the Frisian shipping company Swan Expeditions. "The ship is still intact, there is no leak. It's like getting stuck on a sandbank, that happens sometimes." The young people who were on the three-masted schooner from 1910 travel along through the Masterskip programme, in which students from 4 HAVO and 4/5 VWO spend a number of weeks 'learning and experiencing' at sea. They learn to master sailing on a so-called tall ship and also follow regular education.

The place where the three-masted schooner ran aground © Swan Expeditions



Two people, the skipper and the engineer, have remained on board to wait for a tugboat to pull the ship free, a spokesman for the Norwegian Rescue Center told Norwegian media. “The whole incident doesn’t seem that dramatic, as the weather was good for the rescue. The sea was flat and there was little wind, so the rescue work was not difficult,” says rescue manager Hagen.

Tor Audun Sætran, skipper of the rescue boat Harald V, tells broadcaster NRK that there are heavy snow showers and poor visibility at the location. ,,It must be poor navigation, because he got stuck on Aukan, a small reef outside the small islands here, he says.

How the accident happened is still under investigation. It is not the first time that there have been problems with the Noorderlicht: last November, the ship of the Frisian shipping company suddenly became unmanageable in the Atlantic Ocean, reports broadcaster Friesland. Then the shaft of the propeller had shifted and hit the rudder. As a result, both steering and motor sailing were no longer possible. The students who were on board at the time were taken care of in Lisbon.