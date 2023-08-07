The Dutch Safety Board (OVV) is starting an exploratory investigation into the fire that broke out at the end of July on board the freighter Fremantle Highway, which was lying just above Ameland at the time. This investigation will “in any case” assess the assistance provided to the crew on the ship, so writes the council on Monday.

The fire on the freighter, which was carrying hundreds of electric cars, broke out in the night of July 25 to 26 and killed one crew member. Others on board jumped overboard when the rescue helicopters ordered by the captain did not arrive in time.

National agreements state that coastguard rescue helicopters must take off within twenty minutes of a report. From research of NRC it turned out that the two helicopters that were paged for the Fremantle Highway took at least twice as long to take off.

Chairs

There were also too few seats on board, so that one fire brigade team could not be taken along in one helicopter. A helicopter from Den Helder had to detour via Rotterdam to take extra aid workers with it, instead of flying directly to Ameland.

It is not known exactly how the OVV will conduct its investigation. In any case, the council has the authority to question ‘various parties involved’. “If the results of this exploratory investigation give reason to do so, we may decide to continue the investigation,” said Chris van Dam, chairman of the Dutch Safety Board.

In addition to the Board’s investigation, which will at least partly focus on the relief effort, the Panamanian authorities are currently also investigating how the fire could have started; the Fremantle Highway sailed under the Panamanian flag. The OVV supports the Panamanian authorities in this investigation.