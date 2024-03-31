Police officers, paramedics, firefighters and also the Roadside Assistance: all emergency services must eventually switch to emission-free vehicles. But road inspectors must also switch to emission-free cars. That is why Rijkswaterstaat has started a pilot with the electric Skoda Enyaq iV and the Volkswagen ID.4.

The road inspectors are currently driving pick-ups. Rijkswaterstaat informed TopGear Nederland that this may also be the case with electric cars, but that it is absolutely by no means a certainty. So it could also go in a different direction than a Ram 1500 REV, Ford F-150 Lightning or electric Hilux.

The four cars currently used in the pilot do not have a preferred position. They are simply the cars that were available. If the electric driving test is found to be positive, the latest models will be examined to make a choice for one or more suitable EVs.

How does the pilot with electric cars work?

Rijkswaterstaat explains that it is mainly examined whether electric cars are suitable for the work of road inspectors. This means: are EVs capable enough to be used for incident management at any time of the day without road inspectors having to fear an empty battery? Every six weeks, other road inspectors are allowed to practice with the EVs to gain practical experience. They then pass on their findings.

The four electric pilot cars contain all the necessities that are normally also in the pick-ups. Think of cones, flashing lights and sirens and a DRIP (Dynamic Route Information Panel, so a fold-out sign with directions) on the roof. In this way, RWS hopes to get the broadest possible picture of what is involved in electrifying road inspectors' cars, and to get an answer to the question of whether EVs are even suitable for their work.

By 2028, Rijkswaterstaat hopes to have all vehicles in its line-up emission-free. The RWS spokesperson explains that this is a dot on the horizon and 'the government's aim'. So we wouldn't call it a hard deadline. The trial will run until the summer of 2024 and the report should be delivered sometime in the autumn. Then we will find out whether the road inspectors in the Netherlands will actually receive electric cars.