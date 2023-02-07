Dutch rescue team in Turkey pulls three people alive from under rubble

Rescue workers from the Dutch search and rescue team USAR pulled three people alive from under the rubble in the earthquake-hit area in Turkey on Tuesday evening. A USAR spokesperson reports this to the ANP news agency. The spokesperson could not say anything about the condition of the rescued people.

One of USAR’s four rescue groups managed to rescue someone during a reconnaissance, and later in the evening another rescue group pulled two more people out from under the rubble.

USAR departed Monday evening from Eindhoven Airport to the disaster area. The team has set up a base camp near the city of Hatay and consists of employees from the police, fire brigade, ambulance services and Defense specially trained for this type of rescue operation. According to the Turkish authorities, rescue workers from 36 different countries are now active in Turkey.

The death toll from the two strong earthquakes Monday morning has risen to more than 7,800, according to AFP news agency. 5,894 deaths have now been registered in Turkey and 1,932 in Syria. The death toll is expected to rise sharply in the coming days.