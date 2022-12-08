The 26-year-old Dutchman who was arrested on the Costa del Sol in Spain on suspicion of murdering his mother is a well-known figure in the Amsterdam rap scene. It concerns Dennis K., better known as rapper Bofplace.

The man, who originally comes from Congo, is known to the police and judiciary. In January, according to a police reporter, he shot another member of the infamous gangster rap formation Zone 6 at a party in Suriname. According to Spanish media, an arrest warrant was issued against the Dutchman in the Netherlands. It is not clear whether this has to do with the shooting or with another criminal offense.

Wandering

The southern Spanish police arrested K. because he is suspected of murdering his mother. The victim, 61-year-old Grace, had flown from the Netherlands to Malaga early this week to meet her son after she was warned that he was behaving strangely and violently. The young man was arrested after he was seen wandering and confused on a motorway towards Málaga.

He vehemently resisted his arrest and was under the influence of hard drugs, Spanish media report. “He kept saying, I’m going to kill someone. He had to be calmed down with medication, because he kept shaking,’ K.’s acquaintances write on social media. The man is awaiting psychiatric evaluation.

What happened?

The crime was in the apartment in Estepona, near Marbella, where K. was staying with a couple. His violent behavior forced the couple to leave the house and stay in a hotel. They informed the mother, who then flew to Spain and was taken to the apartment by the two.

According to Spanish media, they left her with the son at her own request. A day later, a neighbor raised the alarm because the front door was open. The couple discovered the mother’s body, who had been beaten and strangled.

Rapper

K. self-released his music in the Netherlands under the name Boats Music. If this site tries to contact the label via Instagram, the account will be taken offline not much later. The channel on YouTube is still in the air and has about 1500 subscribers at the time of writing. Last month K. released his new single on this channel Speechless from. With that song he would say goodbye to the rap scene. "This is my last pokoe I quit rap," K. wrote in the caption on YouTube.

Why K. recently stayed in Spain is not clear. Nor is it known whether he still had a conflict with gangster rap formation Zone6. This group, led by the notorious street criminal Joey AK, has had an iron grip on Holendrecht, the weakest neighborhood of Amsterdam-Zuidoost, for some time now. With the foreman and hard core of Zone6 imprisoned due to a violent hostage situation, the government is scrambling to tear down their status on all sides. Zone6 has close ties with cocaine dealers, according to the police and judiciary.

Joey AK himself has always strongly denied involvement in serious crime. He is still fighting on appeal against his previous conviction for the kidnapping and assault of a woman.

Do you have tips about rapper Bofplace or do you want another one abuse report? Then you can send us a message via Signal or WhatsApp at: +31615377185. You can also email to [email protected]. You can tip us anonymously through all these channels. We treat your data in confidence according to our privacy statement.

