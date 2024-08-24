by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, Vasseur’s comment on Qualifying

Almost a second of gap on a one minute and ten minute track. This is the bulletin with which the Ferrari exits the Zandvoort circuit, a diagnosis even more serious than the sixth place on the grid with Charles Leclerc. What is more significant, however, is that the Reds could ask little more from this car: even team principal Frederic admits this The vessel.

Vasseur’s words

According to the Frenchman, Leclerc could only aim for fifth place, while Carlos Sainz’s difficulties throughout the weekend prevented the Spaniard from entering Q3: “Maybe we could have fought with Sergio Perez and maybe gained another position, but we couldn’t get much moreWe didn’t expect much from the weekend due to the track configurations and the lack of updates.“, this is the comment to Sky Sports F1. “It is important to score points anyway because this season there have been ups and downs. It is a difficult path and we need to score points, we hope to be able to do so tomorrow.“.

“Sainz didn’t do a single lap on the soft tyre before qualifying, it becomes a difficult task to qualify for Q3. This track is difficult for bouncing because there are very fast corners, like 7 and 8, but we have been struggling more on the long corners since the beginning of the season, and the same happened last year.“, he continued. “We have made a step forward on the rebound and I hope we will make an even bigger one soon, but that is the situation and we have to deal with the limits of the car. We will definitely have better tracks for us between now and the end of the season, the most important thing is to be able to get good points when we struggle. We didn’t manage to do that in Canada, Spain and England: if we look we are 60 points behind Red Bull today (63, ed.) and they are almost the ones we lost in those GPs. So tomorrow the goal is to get points, do a good job and finish as high as possible. I think Carlos will soon recover his pace during the race. With the tyre management and other aspects, we are sure he can handle the situation. Maybe we can do something in terms of strategy, we will see the tyre situation on the grid“.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, it is not impossible for Vasseur to move up a few positions: “Yesterday we ran the race simulation with just one car and therefore we collected less data, but I think Lando Norris was always one step ahead. We were very close to everyone else, the outcome will be more due to the circumstances and the characteristics of the track because tomorrow there will be a totally different situation, with a cooler temperature and less wind. When there is this order of magnitude of a few tenths, beyond Norris, it is the details that can make the difference“.