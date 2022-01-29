Cyclocross World ChampionshipsThe Dutch promises failed to win the world title for the third year in a row in Fayetteville. Joran Wyseure broke away early in the fast cross and was never taken back. The Dutch disappointed.











Not one or two, but the Netherlands started with three top favorites in the title fight for promises. The last two world champions Ryan Kamp (2020) and Pim Ronhaar (2021) were put forward as contenders together with Mees Hendrikx (third in the Dutch National Championships for elite riders and sixth in Hoogerheide). A battle with the Belgians was obvious, because that country had six potential world champions. Add to that Briton Cameron Mason and the list of top favorites was huge before the start.

It was clear in the initial phase that many riders dreamed of the world title. After one lap on the fast track in Fayetteville it looked like a road race in terms of group formation; a peloton of more than fifteen riders crossed the finish line. The Netherlands was alert with Kamp, Ronhaar and Hendrikx, but had to give chase when Wyseure accelerated. The Belgian sacrificed himself to thin out the group and promptly took a fifteen second lead. Hendrikx was the only one to lead the chase for a long time, but was later joined by Ronhaar. He pulled hard on one of the short climbs and forced Kamp to release. A lap later it was Hendrikx who accelerated and made his compatriot crack. It turned out to be a tactical joust between the Belgians and the Dutch. See also Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone full of bugs? Activision apologizes and promises corrections

On the penultimate lap, Wyseure’s lead was so reassuring for the Belgians that his team- and compatriot Emiel Verstrynge even tried to drive to his Tormans team-mate. Within a lap he managed to get half the gap and started the final lap just ten seconds behind his compatriot. Kamp tried to get off Hendrikx in an all-or-nothing attempt, but bronze seemed to be the highest attainable. In the meantime, the win was already forgiven: Wyseure thoroughly enjoyed the last meters and made the victory gesture with the Belgian tricolor in his hand. Verstrynge crossed the finish line in second place, clapping ahead of his teammate, Nys – who suffered a shoulder injury in the run-up to the World Cup and was in doubt for a long time – sprinted to bronze at the expense of Hendrikx and Mason.

In the junior women’s race, the win went to Zoe Bäckstedt. The 17-year-old British, who took the world title on the road last year and came second in the time trial, was much better than Leonie Bentveld and Lauren Molengraaf. See also Sudan The Sudanese prime minister says he is resigning

Leonie Bentveld, Zoe Bäckstedt and Lauren Molengraaf. © BELGA

