3.9 sec to 100 and 517 hp. This is the Dutch price of the BYD Han.

If you drive over the Van Brienenoord bridge and cast a glance to the left, you will see the well-known autostrada with brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and so on. But if you look closely, you will also see BYD there recently. Louwman is an importer of the Chinese brand in our country and they immediately come up with a model offensive.

Earlier the Dutch price of the BYD Tang was communicated, now it’s the Han’s turn. A perhaps less relevant car for the Dutch. It is a luxury sedan in a more expensive segment. Comparable to a BMW 5 series and a Mercedes E-class for example.

Unlike such a 5 series and E-class, the BYD is fully electric. Moreover, it is also faster than the competition. In that respect, the Chinese brand immediately comes in well. The E-segmenter is equipped with an 85.4 kWh battery pack. With this, the brand communicates a driving range of 521 kilometers WLTP.

Two electric motors ensure that the four-wheel drive BYD Han accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. The system power is not exactly childish with 517 hp. But yes, what does that cost?

Prices and competition

The Dutch price of the BYD Han starts at € 72,490. That’s the Executive. If you want the more dressed up Emerald Edition, you are talking about € 75,990. Yet even the Executive is well executed. Among other things, an electric boot lid, a 12.3-inch instrument panel and 19-inch wheels are standard.

For an E-segmenter with more than 500 hp, the price is not wrong either. There is not (yet) huge competition. The Tesla Model S is only available as a lightning-fast Plaid. However, it starts at € 139,990. An important counterpart is the Mercedes EQE. The EQE 300 Business Line. You have from € 71,138, but with 245 hp this is not a real comparison. The 476 hp Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC is a bit more expensive at € 111,068. In short, the BYD Han is not that crazy. And that’s how this price makes you think…

