Split

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, addresses the press after the weekly Council of Ministers. © Robin Utrecht/ANP/dpa

In several attempts, the Dutch government had fought for a more restrictive migration policy. After a crisis meeting, the bang is over: the government has collapsed.

The Hague – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced his government’s resignation. The differences between the four coalition parties on migration policy were irreconcilable, said the prime minister on Friday evening in The Hague. That same evening he wanted to offer King Willem-Alexander in writing the resignation of the cabinet. He regretted this step, but this was “a political reality”. Rutte left open whether he would run again in a new election.

It was the fourth government of the right-wing liberals. She had been in office since early 2022. Rutte himself has been Prime Minister of the Netherlands for almost 13 years. According to observers, a new election will not take place until November. dpa