His Excellency Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, praised the efforts of the UAE and its security cooperation in combating transnational organized crime, following the Dutch security authorities receiving from Dubai Police the wanted “Faisal Taghi”, expressing his happiness and appreciation for the bilateral relations between the two sides..

Dubai Police General Command announced the arrest of “Faisal Taghi”, a Dutch national, aged 24, after an international arrest warrant was issued against him on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking, and running the criminal organization “Angels of Death”, thanks to fruitful cooperation with both the Dutch police and Interpol..

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, stressed that the security cooperation comes in line with the strategic directions of the United Arab Emirates in strengthening international relations and consolidating partnerships with security and police agencies, and in implementation of the directives of Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to work on developing deep and solid relations between the UAE and various countries of the world in the field of combating all forms of crime..

Dubai Police moved to arrest Faisal Taghi after receiving an international arrest warrant from the Dutch authorities to the International Cooperation Department of the UAE Ministry of Justice, as the central authority responsible for receiving requests for official international cooperation. He was transferred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and handed over to the relevant judicial authorities in accordance with legal procedures..

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Police General Command had arrested his father, “Ridwan Taghi” in 2019, who is considered one of the most dangerous criminal elements wanted globally, and is listed on the “Interpol” lists. He is considered one of the most dangerous of these elements due to the crimes attributed to him, which prompted the Dutch authorities to describe him as “the most dangerous criminal”. He is the head of the criminal organization “Angels of Death”, which is responsible for more than 300 different crimes, including assassinations and murders..

His father, Redouane Taghi, is also classified by Interpol as one of the most wanted men and the leader of one of the most bloodthirsty gangs in the world. At the time, the Dutch authorities offered a reward of 100,000 euros for any information leading to his arrest, until this was done by the Dubai police. He is currently serving a life sentence in the Netherlands..