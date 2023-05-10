Rutte’s statement on the war refers to Lula’s speech suggesting that Kiev should cede Crimea to Russia

The Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, said on Tuesday night (May 9, 2023) that he had spoken with the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) about the war “no concessions” that can “affecting the sovereignty of Ukraine.” Rutte’s statement was given to journalists at the Planalto Palace after the meeting with the PT.

The premier has declared that he will support Ukraine in the conflict “as long as it takes” and justified supplying the country with arms because, without that support, Kiev would have “fallen” in the first weeks of the war. Rutte called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “recolonization” and asserted that the security of the Netherlands itself could be at risk if the Kremlin succeeds in the conflict.

The prime minister’s statement about not making concessions to Ukraine’s sovereignty refers to Lula’s speech suggesting that Ukraine should cede Crimea to Russia. The Crimean peninsula was annexed to Russia in March 2014.

The decision took place after a controversial referendum held in the region and upon the formalization of the request by the Parliament of Crimea. It turns out that, even before it became official, Russia had already sent troops to the Peninsula claiming to protect Russian citizens.

The attachment process never recognized by the UN (United Nations), which goes on to say that Crimea is Ukrainian territory and that the 2014 referendum is not valid.

While Rutte spoke of not making concessions, Lula mentioned a “half term” between both sides.

To journalists, the president said he believed in building a mechanism that could establish the possibility of making “the world has peace again”. The Chief Executive mentioned his conversation with China and stated that he also intends to dialogue with India and Indonesia on the subject.

“The first path is not peace. The first path is from the need to stop the war.”he declared.

The president also mentioned the trip of the head of the special advisory of the Presidency of the Republic for International Affairs, Celso Amorim, to Eastern Europe. The diplomat spoke with the Kremlin and should establish a dialogue on Wednesday (May 10) with Kiev about the conflict.

Lula said he did not expect Amorim to come up with a solution, but “indications of solutions.” According to the PT, the conversation with Kiev will be important to find out what the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, wants.

BILATERAL MEETING

Lula and Rutte’s meeting focused mainly on issues on the trade agenda. After the meeting, the Chief Executive and the First Lady, Janja da Silva, host a dinner for the Prime Minister and the Dutch delegation at the Itamaraty Palace.

Rutte is on a trade mission in the country and was accompanied by a delegation of businessmen. The visit started in São Paulo on Monday (8.May). After Brasília, the prime minister should travel to Fortaleza, Ceará, where he will visit the Pecém Port Terminal, a partner of the Port of Rotterdam, one of the main ports in Europe.