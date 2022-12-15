The Dutch population appears to be growing rapidly, to 18 million inhabitants in 2024 and 19 million in 2034, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Migration and a longer lifespan are explanations for the growth spurt.

This is evident from the forecast of the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). This year the population is expected to grow by 227,000 people, more than double last year. This is mainly due to migration: in 2022, more than 400,000 people came to the Netherlands, a quarter of whom came from Ukraine.

“This year we see a huge peak due to, among other things, the war. But it is also due to people who could not come to the Netherlands due to corona. Plus a higher influx of asylum seekers from Syria and Afghanistan,” says Tanja Traag, chief sociologist at CBS.

More children born

It is most likely that the increase will decrease again in the coming years. The researchers compare it to the 1990s, when a large influx of immigrants from the former Yugoslavia came to the Netherlands. The percentage of returnees at the time was 42 percent. They expect the same kind of turnover among Ukrainian refugees.



Quote

We expect that the birth rate will continue to rise in due course due to the young women who have come to the Netherlands and subsequently have children Tanja Traag, chief sociologist at CBS

The population will grow in the coming years not only because more people are coming to the Netherlands than are leaving, but also because more children are being born. During corona, a ‘small wave’ was seen in the birth rates. “We expect that the birth rate will increase further in the long term due to the young women who have come to the Netherlands and then have children.”

In the long run, that will change. The rate of population growth is decreasing: the magical limit of 20 million inhabitants is expected to be reached in 2056. According to current insights, between 2040 and 2060 more inhabitants will die each year than children will be born. According to Traag, this is because women are waiting longer and longer to have children. This affects the birth rate, because fertility decreases later in life and the chance of having a larger family decreases.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Number of people over 80 doubles

It has become even clearer that the composition of society is about to change. The proportion of over-65s will increase from 20 percent in 2022 to 25 percent around 2040. This is partly due to the baby boom after the war and in the 1960s, and the lifespan is increasing on the other. The number of people over the age of 80 is expected to double in the next twenty years: from 0.9 million in 2022 to 1.7 million in 2043. After that, it will even increase to 2.1 million around 2054. “This means something for society. More doctors will be needed, beds in nursing homes, informal carers. The strong growth requires specific measures and this poses all kinds of policy questions for which there are no easy answers.”

While the aging population is already causing difficulties at the moment. For example, the Netherlands had more than 400,000 unfilled vacancies last quarter, according to figures from employment agency Randstad. In addition, there is a major shortage of homes, partly due to the growing number of older homeowners.



Quote

This means something to society. More doctors will be needed, beds in nursing homes, informal carers Tanja Traag, chief sociologist at CBS

Impact

Relationships are strained. The death rate exceeds the birth rate. ,, In short, this has an influence on the state coffers that must be filled to keep the social security system in order. The part of the Ukrainian refugees who remain in the Netherlands can contribute to this. If they settle here and start a family. That leads to rejuvenation.”

The researchers make a broad estimate for the population in 2070: between 19 and 22.4 million inhabitants. Because it can just be completely different, CBS now knows. “Last year we had no idea that a war would break out in Ukraine. Such a development has a huge impact on the figures.”

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: