The Dutch population will grow to more than 17.8 million in 2022. That is almost double compared to 2021, Statistics Netherlands reports based on the most recent estimates. The growth is entirely attributable to foreign migrants, a quarter of whom come from Ukraine.

Last year the population grew by almost 227,000 inhabitants. That was 112,000 more than in 2021. Fewer children were born. Because the number of births and deaths almost balance each other, natural growth makes little or no contribution to population growth. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the final figures may still change due to developments in the last weeks of 2022.

Last year, 402,000 immigrants settled in the Netherlands, 150,000 more than a year earlier. This is mainly due to the situation in Ukraine. Especially in the first months after the Russian invasion, on February 24, 2021, a relatively large number of people came to the Netherlands from Ukraine. Some of them have since left again, mostly to Ukraine. On December 1, 89,000 Ukrainians were registered with Dutch municipalities.

They settled in almost all 344 municipalities, but in about half of them there were more than five Ukrainian immigrants per thousand inhabitants on December 1. Relatively speaking, Renswoude (Utrecht), Gennep (Limburg) and Pekela (Groningen) received the most Ukrainians: more than 20 per thousand inhabitants.

Even without migration to and from Ukraine, the migration balance will be higher than in 2021, according to Statistics Netherlands. The top 3 of foreign migrants consists of Syrians (15,200 through November), Turks (11,400) and people from India (10,400). Poland, who came in second place last year, dropped to fifth place.

The population will grow in the coming years not only because more people come to the Netherlands than leave, but also because more children are born than people die. In addition, the service life is expected to increase further. ©CBS



In 2022, the number of inhabitants will grow in almost all Dutch municipalities. This was mainly due to increased immigration, according to figures from Statistics Netherlands on population development up to 1 December 2022. Relatively speaking, population growth was strongest on Vlieland and Schiermonnikoog, in the Noordoostpolder and in Waddinxveen, Diemen, Maassluis and Woudenberg, with more than 30 per thousand inhabitants.

The number of inhabitants fell in only nine municipalities. That was considerably less than in previous years. In 2020, 61 municipalities were still experiencing a population decline, mainly on the edges of the Netherlands.

As in 2021, the large municipalities experienced relatively strong growth. Population growth was only slightly lower in Rotterdam and Breda. Of the ten largest municipalities, eight grew faster than the national average of thirteen per thousand inhabitants. Growth was strongest in Eindhoven (22/1000), followed by Almere (21/1000) and Amsterdam (20/1000).

Eindhoven and Amsterdam grew mainly through foreign migration, Almere also through domestic relocations and births.

Just like in 2021, the province of Flevoland experienced the strongest population growth with 22 people per thousand inhabitants. This is followed by North Holland (16/1000), South Holland and Utrecht (both 13/1000). Population growth was the most limited in the provinces of Drenthe, Friesland and Limburg (9/1000), but the population there too grew faster than in 2021.

In Flevoland, growth was due to natural growth, domestic relocations and foreign migration. North and South Holland grew due to natural growth and foreign migration, but had a negative balance of domestic relocations. The number of people moving from the Randstad to regions outside it has increased in recent years.

Due to the aging of the population, the number of municipalities with more deaths than babies is growing. In 2022, this applied to 62 percent of the municipalities, in 2021 to 53 percent. Twenty years ago (in 2002) there was a mortality surplus in only thirteen percent of the municipalities, mainly on the edges of the Netherlands (especially in Limburg) and in a few aging municipalities in Het Gooi and on the North Sea coast.

There is now a mortality surplus in almost all Limburg municipalities (31) and in the three northern provinces, along the North Sea coast and in large parts of Zeeland, Overijssel and Gelderland. Municipalities where more babies are born than people die, are mainly located in the Randstad (including the large cities), in Flevoland and in and around Zwolle.

The number of inhabitants aged 20 to 65 is expected to increase from 10.5 million at the end of 2022 to 10.6 million around 2026. After falling to 10.4 million in 2038, this will rise again to 11.0 million in 2070. ©CBS



The Netherlands is expected to have 18 million inhabitants in 2024, 19 million in 2034 and 20.7 million in 2070. ©CBS

