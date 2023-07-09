The police in the Belgian coastal town of Knokke-Heist received reinforcements from colleagues from the Netherlands for the first time this summer this weekend. The collaboration has been going on for several years and the Belgians see the presence of a few Dutch agents as an added value. Especially because this period traditionally many nuisance young people from the Netherlands come to Knokke-Heist.

Since this weekend, the police team of Knokke-Heist has been receiving assistance from the Dutch police on horseback to tackle nuisance problems with Dutch youths. “At the start of the summer holidays, many Dutch young people traditionally stay in the entertainment districts of Knokke-Heist,” says chief of police Steve Desmet. “In recent years, this target group caused a lot of nuisance and the cooperation with the Dutch police turned out to be a great added value.”

The Dutch police on horseback patrol Knokke-Heist for a week and form a mixed patrol with riders from the Belgian federal police. "The riders are easily approachable, highly visible and extremely suitable for preventive supervision at locations such as the beach, the dunes and cycling and hiking trails."

Wild peeers

In the entertainment district itself, a youth agent from the Netherlands was also present on Saturday night. He is also a social media specialist for the Dutch police. “Notable incidents in the entertainment district did not occur on Saturday night. We did notice that large groups of young people from the Netherlands were already present,” says police chief Philip Vandierendonck. “We reported two people urinating in public and there were also some reports of night noise during the night. pre-emptively identified.”

Despite a quiet night, the police still have a clear appeal to all young people. “We have noticed that young people like to cool off in the sea after going out,” says Vandierendonck. “We expressly ask not to do that. There is no surveillance by rescuers and they do not know the dangers of the sea. It can be life-threatening.”