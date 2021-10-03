The Dutch petrol price has risen even further this weekend, after more than 2 euros per liter had to be paid on Friday for the first time. This emerges from data from consumer collective UnitedConsumers, which monitors daily recommended prices of five major oil companies.











The average suggested retail price for a liter of E10 (Euro95) is now 2,012 euros. In addition to the petrol price, the prices for LPG and diesel are also at record highs. 1.032 euros must be paid for a liter of LPG. A liter of diesel costs 1,667 euros.

Pump holders can deviate from the suggested retail prices. Motorists usually pay the most at gas stations along the highway. According to price comparator fuel-finder.nl, it is still possible to refuel E10 for 1.72 euros per liter at some cheap pumps in the province of Groningen.

The recent rise in prices is due to the rise in oil prices. Now that the global economy is recovering from the corona crisis, the demand for oil is increasing at a rapid pace. But the capacity of oil producers has lagged. They are now unable to meet the increasing demand well. Another factor is rising energy prices. Gas and coal have risen sharply in price and oil is therefore seen as a good alternative.