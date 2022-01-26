The figures for 2021 show that during the second year of the pandemic, 260,000 Dutch people made an offer on Catawiki. As many as 40 percent of them used the platform for the first time. In the end, they spent a total of 96 million euros on very diverse objects. The categories interiors & decorations, jewellery, modern & contemporary art and wine topped the list. As for the latter: in 2021 no less than 40 percent more wine was bought than the year before. Italian wine in particular attracted a lot of interest.
After the ‘Wine’ category, the ‘Modeltrain’ grew the fastest (+15 percent). The pandemic apparently caused many people to give their old hobby model railway trains a new chance. The internationally operating Dutch online auction house auctions around 50,000 objects every week and is active in sixty countries. Striking objects that came under the online auction hammer in 2021: a rare Tin Tin comic book (10,300 euros), the bicycle of cyclist Wout van Aert (16,250 euros) and a bottle of whiskey (Macallan, 1949) for 71,000 euros.
