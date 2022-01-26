The figures for 2021 show that during the second year of the pandemic, 260,000 Dutch people made an offer on Catawiki. As many as 40 percent of them used the platform for the first time. In the end, they spent a total of 96 million euros on very diverse objects. The categories interiors & decorations, jewellery, modern & contemporary art and wine topped the list. As for the latter: in 2021 no less than 40 percent more wine was bought than the year before. Italian wine in particular attracted a lot of interest.