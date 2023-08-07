Partly due to Dutch customers who made cross-border purchases, PostNL has had a “satisfactory” second quarter, according to board chairman Herna Verhagen. For the whole of 2023, the postal and parcel company therefore expects to achieve a higher result than it had previously predicted.

The good results have been positively received on the Amsterdam stock exchange. The PostNL share opened more than 7 percent higher and largely managed to maintain that profit for the rest of the day.

PostNL had disappointed shareholders last year, after two good years during the corona pandemic. The high inflation, among other things, had reduced the willingness to buy of many customers, as a result of which PostNL had fewer parcels to deliver. For 2023, the company had foreseen a copy of 2022, and growth was only expected from 2024.

That prediction turned out to be too pessimistic. While there was indeed a contraction in the first quarter, the contraction was less strong than expected. In the second quarter there was again volume growth: the company delivered 3.3 percent more parcels than in the same quarter a year earlier.

Foreign webshops

In its home market of the Netherlands, PostNL saw that it was allowed to deliver more orders from Dutch webshops; in 2022, this would have been particularly the case. But the growth in the second quarter was mainly due to orders placed by Dutch customers at webshops abroad, which are delivered by PostNL in the Netherlands.

These are usually smaller packages than the packages that are ordered within the Netherlands, which means that less is earned per package. Because PostNL simultaneously increased the general rates, the turnover of the parcel division rose by more than 7 percent to 556 million euros.

PostNL now has a thousand vacancies for mail deliverers. Although half as many as last year, this is still 6 percent of the total number of postman jobs

PostNL’s other division, which is responsible for mail delivery in the Netherlands, performed much less well. This is partly because customers send less mail: the volume fell by 9 percent to 409 million pieces of mail delivered. Moreover, when customers send mail, they do so in a way that PostNL produces less. Less mail that has to be delivered within 24 hours and more letters that can also reach the recipient within 48 hours.

Because PostNL was allowed to increase the stamp price from 97 cents to 1.01 euros as of January 1, 2023, the drop in volume and the poorer ‘price mix’ were somewhat compensated. Turnover in mail delivery was ultimately almost 8 percent lower, at 323 million euros.

The stock market reacted so positively to the PostNL figures because the company has adjusted its expectations upwards for the rest of the year. The company first expected an operating result without one-off items for the whole of 2023 of between 70 and 100 million euros. That has now increased to 100 to 130 million euros.

More efficient routes

The higher profit expectation is not only due to the growth in the parcel division. PostNL also has several cost-saving programs that are bearing fruit. For example, the company manages to drive more efficient routes, staff is better scheduled and fewer packages are stored.

A reduction in the number of office jobs at the package division announced at the beginning of this year is also progressing as desired. Many of the three hundred people who had to look for another job have succeeded within or outside PostNL. As a result, the company has spent less money on dismissal and guidance processes, so that the program now costs not 20 million euros, but 10 million euros.

The cost savings were partly canceled out because PostNL spent a lot more money on salaries. The company concluded a new collective agreement, under which the staff received up to 9.5 percent more wages from April 1 this year, plus a one-off payment of 1.5 percent of the annual salary.

The company is also diligently looking for new staff: there are a thousand vacancies for mail deliverers. Although that is a thousand less than a year earlier, a thousand vacancies still means that almost 6 percent of postal delivery jobs at PostNL are vacant.

Late letters

Due to the high number of vacancies for postmen, and the resulting absenteeism due to illness – working staff are asked to fill the gaps – mail delivery in the Netherlands is currently “below the required level”, Verhagen said in a statement to the press.

Read also: After the retail sector, PostNL also sidelined FNV. Is the union aiming too high?



As the Dutch universal postal service, PostNL is obliged to deliver an average of 95 percent of domestic letters within a day. At the end of last year, regulator ACM announced that it would fine PostNL 2 million euros for not meeting that standard in 2019.

Despite a poor score (94.3 percent), no fine was issued for 2020, because ACM saw corona as a good reason for delays. No decisions have yet been made about corona years 2021 and 2022. But with 90 percent in the second quarter of this year, PostNL again failed to meet that standard, just as it did in the first quarter (92 percent). Verhagen: “This has our full attention.”