With videoBastard behaviour, aggression against the police and aid workers, football supporters who cross all boundaries: people have certainly not behaved better in recent years. Yet a serious, substantive debate about norms and values has not taken place for years. Why is politics so quiet? And isn’t it time to take a closer look at our behavior?
Chris Van Mersbergen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Dutch #people #increasingly #antisocial #happened #norms #values
Leave a Reply