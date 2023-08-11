The bodies of three victims of last week’s landslide were found in Georgia on Friday. According to a spokesman, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ‘no indications’ that it concerns the two Dutch people who have gone missing due to the natural disaster.

Earlier, the ministry said that the search is complicated, because there is a risk of more landslides. The families of the missing are assisted by embassy staff and local authorities. The missing Dutchmen are said to be minors, but the ministry has not confirmed this.

Death toll at 24

The official death toll now stands at 24, writes the Georgian news site Civil Georgia. Nine missing persons are still being sought. The landslide occurred last Thursday in Shovi, a resort in Georgia’s mountainous northwest. Twelve people are still missing.

According to the Red Cross, bridges and roads in the area have been destroyed by the natural disaster. The Ministry of the Interior reports that a temporary bridge had been placed through which necessary material could be brought to the disaster area.

Other countries

Austria, Croatia and Slovenia also had to deal with heavy rainfall, mudslides and landslides last week. As a result, two Dutch people died in Slovenia.