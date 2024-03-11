All-risk car insurance is more popular, even though it comes with a higher premium.

What do you choose when buying a car? WA, WA+ or all-risk insurance? Of course, there is no clear-cut answer to that. On a cheap frikandel you choose WA, on a more expensive car that you have saved for years, all-risk is the most common insurance.

All risk

Data from Geld.nl shows that more and more car owners are opting for all-risk car insurance. In 2023, more than 47 percent of car owners opted for insurance with maximum coverage. Even though there is a higher premium compared to third-party liability+ or even third-party liability insurance. In 2022, only 36 percent opted for all-risk insurance.

WA

WA is completely declining in popularity. With this basic insurance you are only covered if someone else causes an accident that causes damage to your car. In the event of your own fault, theft or fire, you will be responsible for the costs yourself. In 2023, only 18.46 percent of car owners took out such insurance, in 2022 this number was still 34.52 percent.

Full coverage

All-risk car insurance is not an unnecessary luxury on a newer car. Due to all the technological gadgets of today, parts have become very expensive. Nice, for example, those BMW laser lights. But damage to your headlight in this way can run into thousands of euros. That's just one example. With a sportier car with real carbon parts, the invoice will not be easy in the event of damage.

In short, with more and more car owners opting for all-risk car insurance, it is actually a very logical consequence. Depending on where you live, your age and what car you drive, the premium is sometimes a few tens of euros per month higher compared to WA+. The step to all-risk is then a small one. It is very understandable that the Dutch have a little more money left over for full coverage.

This article Dutch people have more money left over for all-risk car insurance first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

