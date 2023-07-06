That surprises us. The Dutch seem to drive on en masse after a traffic accident.

No matter how bad it is, a traffic accident is in a small corner. it can happen to anyone. In the best case, you get out unharmed, ask the other party how things are going and call the police. Or if it is less bad, fill in the claim form.

Seems pretty normal to us. But what surprised us this morning when we checked our mail? Dutch people drive en masse after a traffic accident. And by that we mean really massive, it seems to happen about 200 times a day. That’s quite a few numbers…

We also had to look twice, but on an annual basis, about 80,000 times people drive on after someone has had a traffic accident. And that is certainly not only if there is only some damage to the bodywork, the Dutch also do it if there is injury.

No less than 1400 times someone drove on after an accident in which someone was injured. 1400 times! Besides the fact that it is very criminal, it is especially very antisocial and they should castrate the people who do that. But that’s a personal opinion. Of course we do not encourage mutilation.

Anyway, it is a very high number and that while you can get a hefty penalty for it. Driving through carries a maximum prison sentence of 3 months and a fine of 8100 euros. Also, someone can lose their driver’s license for up to five years.

But there is an exception. As the antisocial bastard If a hit-and-run driver still reports to the police within 12 hours, he will not be prosecuted and the claim settlement can proceed as it always should have. The police then take into account that someone may have been very shocked and reacted in this way out of fear or something.

Too bad only that drink drivers get the chance to sober up for 12 hours in this way. Always saves to report later if you had a piece in your collar. Or are we being too cynical?

Where do they travel the most?

Independer has sorted out where most people who drive after a traffic accident are located. And you may be surprised, but it’s not in a big city. No, most drivers are in… WOERDEN. No idea why, but it is. But see for yourself where things often go wrong.

Woerden, Utrecht: 183 drivers per 10,000 households Dinkelland, Overijssel: 176 drivers per 10,000 households Zwartewaterland, Overijssel: 172 antisocial jerks per 10,000 households Roermond, Limburg: 169 bastard violins per 10,000 households Rotterdam, South Holland: 168 maladjusted losers per 10,000 households Ouder-Amstel, North Holland: 163 idlers per 10,000 households Loon op Zand, North Brabant: 159 poop heads per 10,000 households Barendrecht, South Holland: 159 seed trunks per 10,000 households Wierden, Overijssel: 159 bokkeflotsers per 10,000 households Kerkrade, Limburg: 156 mindless amoebas per 10,000 households

In short, just stop after an accident

Anyway. We can get very angry about this, but we can also just make an appeal to the people who drive on after a traffic accident. Do not do it. Take your responsibility and act correctly.

Otherwise you’re just a pathetic piece of shit that should never be allowed on the road again as far as we’re concerned. And that is the mildest thing we wish you.

Clearly?

