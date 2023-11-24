Dutch citizens and citizens of five other countries can travel visa-free to China from next Friday, provided they stay there for a maximum of fifteen days. A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this on Friday, news agencies AP and Reuters reported. People from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Malaysia no longer have to go through the long Chinese visa procedure.

The relaxation runs until November 30, 2024, exactly one year. The European Chamber of Commerce responded positively to the decision, which “could boost the economic climate.” The institution also said it hopes that more EU citizens will soon be eligible for visa-free travel to China.

Boosting tourism

The measure seems to put an end to China’s reputation for being closed. Since the start of the corona pandemic, China has been doing poorly economically, so additional income from tourism is welcome for Beijing. In recent months, China has taken more steps to revive its tourism sector, which all but dried up during the pandemic. For example, flight routes have been restored and visa procedures have previously been canceled for other countries, such as Norway, Singapore and Brunei.

In the first half of this year, China received 8.4 million visitors. In all of 2019, the last year before the pandemic, 977 million foreigners traveled to China. The country had one of the strictest entry restrictions in the world during the corona pandemic.