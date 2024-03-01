February was a special month in the Dutch car world. The first Koenigsegg Jesko in our country received yellow plates and a plan was introduced to only charge EVs in the evenings, with a curfew for EVs. The car sales of February 2024 are also striking. For example, despite a poor month for Tesla, more new EVs appeared on Dutch roads than new petrol cars.

The differences between EV and petrol car sales are minimal. According to the figures, Bovag 8,291 cars with only an electric motor were registered, against 8,255 cars with only a petrol engine. Hybrid is still the favorite, with 13,357 registrations (of which 4,300 PHEVs) of the total 30,414 cars sold. New diesels fared less well (264), although they are still more than LPG cars (247 cars).

Tesla has a trick

The brand that sold the most cars is Kia, followed by Toyota, Volvo, Skoda and Hyundai. The big absentee from this list is of course Tesla. 1,287 new Teslas were equipped with yellow plates, about 600 too few for a top five ranking. In addition, the Tesla Model Y is missing from the list of the best-selling models in February. 608 units were sold, while 1,141 found an owner in January. Its leading position was taken over by the Volvo XC40, which you can now call the EX40.

Hatchbacks are making a comeback

For a long time, these lists were filled with crossovers and SUVs. In the car sales of February 2024, the smaller cars seem to be making a comeback. For example, Kia sold 963 units of the Picanto and Hyundai 813 units of the i10. These sales are good for second and third place respectively. View all car sales figures for February 2024 below.

Best-selling car brands in February 2024 in the Netherlands

Kia – 3,652 Toyota – 2,669 Volvo – 2,665 Skoda – 1,918 Hyundai – 1,885

Best-selling cars in February 2024 in the Netherlands

Volvo XC40 – 1,442 (of which 1,285 electric) Kia Picanto – 963 Hyundai i10-813 Kia Niro – 695 (of which 375 electric) Tesla Model 3 – 671

Best-selling electric cars in February 2024 in the Netherlands

Volvo XC40 – 1,285 Tesla Model 3 – 671 Tesla Model Y – 608 Kia Niro – 375 Peugeot e-208 – 327

Number of cars sold per fuel type in February 2024