Dutch people feel less at home in their neighborhood than a year ago. The score we give our living environment has fallen in two-thirds of the municipalities, according to research by the Vrije Universiteit among 18,000 members of the neighbors platform Nextdoor. The number of neighborhoods that score unsatisfactory in terms of quality of life has grown compared to last year.

